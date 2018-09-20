Police searching for wanted St Leonards man Lee Banfield

Police are searching for wanted man Lee Banfield from St Leonards.

Banfield, 47, of no fixed address is wanted for failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court, according to police.

Banfield is white, 6ft 1in, of skinny build and with short black hair. He has links to the St Leonards and Hastings areas.

If you see Banfield or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1335 of 07/24. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

