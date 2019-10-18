Police searching for wanted man with links to St Leonards

Police are looking for a man with links to St Leonards who is wanted for failing to attend court concerning fraud charges.

Last month a warrant was issued for the arrest of Robert Madejski, 28, by Her Honour Judge Waddicor, sitting at Lewes Crown Court, but currently he remains at large.

Madejski, unemployed, of London Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, uses aliases to help conceal his identity and was recently sentenced in his absence to five years’ imprisonment.

He has previously used addresses in St Leonards-on-Sea and Thimbleby, Lincolnshire.

He is white, 5ft 11in, with short, dark brown hair, sideburns and facial stubble.

Anyone seeing Madejski or knowing of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 388 of 16/03/2017.