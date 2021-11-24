Police searching for wanted man with links to Hastings and Rye areas

Officers are looking for a wanted 48-year-old man who is known to have links to the Hastings and Rye areas.

By Alex Watts
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:09 am

Bradley Dobson is wanted in connection with breaching his bail conditions imposed after his arrest following a domestic assault, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

He is known to frequently use trains while also having links to the Sutton and Croydon areas.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 47210191371.”

Bradley Dobson, 48, who has links to the Hastings and Rye areas, is wanted in connection with breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Sussex Police.

