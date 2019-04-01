Police searching for wanted Hastings man

Police are searching for a Hastings man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Darryl Beckingham, aged 25, is described as white, 5’8”, slim, with short auburn hair and green eyes.

He was released on licence from prison on March 1 part-way through a five-year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm, imposed at Lewes Crown Court on July 1, 2014.

The Probation Service now require his return to prison for breaching his release conditions, according to Sussex Police.

Anyone who sees Beckingham in Hastings or St Leonards, or elsewhere in East Sussex, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, or 999, quoting serial 632 of 21/03.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

