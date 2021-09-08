Police said Jack Tyler, 28, was arrested in August following an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

A spokesman said: "He was charged with burglary and affray, and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on September 8. However during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom. Police were called to attend and officers are carrying out extensive searches in the vicinity."

Police said Tyler he is believed to have suffered a serious ankle injury that requires medical attention.

Police have been searching for Jack Tyler

He is described as 5ft 4ins in height, of stocky build with dark, shaved hair. He was wearing a dark zipped-up jumper, dark jogging bottoms and one blue and white trainer. He is known to have links to the Hastings area.