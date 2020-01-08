Police search St Leonards address for possible cannabis ‘factory’

Police have executed a drugs warrant at a St Leonards address in relation to a possible cannabis ‘factory’.

A police spokesman said officers attended a property in Silchester Road, St Leonards.

Police

Equipment for cultivating cannabis was found, according to police, and although no plants were found there was evidence that cannabis had been grown there.

The warrant was executed following reports of a possible cannabis ‘factory’ at the address, a police spokesman added.

Police said there was nobody at the address and police enquiries are continuing.