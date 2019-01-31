Police search for man with gun in Hastings

Police were called to a property in Hastings after reports of a man with a gun, police said.

Officers attended a property in Pinnacle Court, Battle Road, St Leonards, after a report was received at 5.40pm on Wednesday (January 30).

Police said a report was received of a man ‘with what was believed to be a gun’.

Officers conducted an area search for the man, who was reported to be with a second man, but the suspects were not found, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1022 of 30/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

