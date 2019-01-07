Police search for convicted arsonist with links to Hastings and Rye

Police are searching for a convicted arsonist with links to Hastings and Rye who is wanted for recall to prison.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Peters is wanted after breaching the terms of a licence for his early release.

Peters has previously lived at addresses in Rye, Hastings, Icklesham and Brighton.

At Lewes Crown Court on August 1, 2014, Peters was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for arson with intent, said police.

He was granted early release on licence on November 23 last year, but after breaching its conditions his licence was revoked on December 14 and he must now return to jail, police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, slim with fair hair and blue eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck.

A police spokesman said: “Failing to give himself up means Peters could be charged with being unlawfully at large. Additionally, anyone found with him and knowing that he is wanted could be committing the offence of harbouring for which they themselves could be arrested.

“Anyone knowing where Peters is should contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 47180190650. If he is seen, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

