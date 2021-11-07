Police search for boys after man stabbed in Hastings street
A man was stabbed in Hastings in the early hours on Sunday (November 7).
Police said officers were called to Bohemia Road at the junction with White Rock Road, outside the ambulance station, where the 42-year-old local man had sustained stab wounds to his chest and leg.
He is receiving treatment at hospital for the injuries which are not assessed as life-threatening.
Police said his attackers were described as two white boys, aged about 16-17, both about 5ft 7ins tall.
One was possibly wearing a red coat and they are believed to have been with a third boy.
Detective Constable Andy Smithson said: “If you were in the area at that time, or if you have any other information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 214 of 07/11.