Police search area after suspected heroin is found outside Hastings flat

Police officers searched an area of Hastings after suspected heroin was discovered outside a flat in the town.

Officers conducted a welfare check and an area search on Thursday evening (January 17) after a small quantity of what is believed to be heroin, was found in Elphinstone Road.

The drugs were seized by officers and destroyed, a police spokesman said.

To report drug issues in the town, go online to https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/, call 101 or visit the Frank website at https://www.talktofrank.com/.

