Police respond to ‘man with suspected handgun’ near Hastings station

A firearms unit was called to Hastings railway station after reports of a man with a suspected handgun, according to police.

Police said they were called to the scene at 12.09pm on Monday (April 29).

Police were called to the scene

Confirming the incident today (Wednesday, May 1), a police spokesman said: “It was thought by the informant to possibly be a plastic gun and no threats were made, but it was being waved around and a firearms unit was deployed to assist local officers.

“A thorough search of the area did not locate the man and review of CCTV did not identify the man or another man reported to have been with him.”

See more:

Petition calls for investment in ‘disgraceful’ Hastings road

Bomb squad carries out controlled explosion in Northiam

Hastings charity hit by ‘opportunist thieves’