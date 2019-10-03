Police respond to incident on Hastings coast

Police have been called to Hastings after reports a number of migrants had come ashore.

Police said they were called at 8.12am on Thursday (October 3) after reports of the migrants in the Hastings and Pett Level area.

Picture: Adrian Langan

Police have been seen in Rock-a-Nore Road.

A spokesman said: “We are working in support of the Border Force who are the lead agency.”

A Home Office spokesman said Border Force is currently dealing with a number of small boat incidents.

It said further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved.

More to follow.