Police respond to incident on Hastings coast

Police have been called to Hastings after reports a number of migrants had come ashore.
Police said they were called at 8.12am on Thursday (October 3) after reports of the migrants in the Hastings and Pett Level area.
Police have been seen in Rock-a-Nore Road.
A spokesman said: “We are working in support of the Border Force who are the lead agency.”
A Home Office spokesman said Border Force is currently dealing with a number of small boat incidents.
It said further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved.
More to follow.