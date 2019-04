Police officers were called to reports of a dog loose in the road in St Leonards.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Willingdon Avenue, at 2.25pm on Tuesday (April 16).

Police

An eyewitness said two police cars were called to the scene.

Police added: “(The dog was) located by its owner shortly afterwards and officers stood down.”

