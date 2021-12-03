Police release images of two men after assault in Hastings town centre
Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following an assault in Hastings town centre.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:43 pm
Officers responded to reports of an altercation in Robertson Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, November 20.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
Officers have released photographs of two men they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you recognise them, or have any other information about what happened, please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 39 of 20/11. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”