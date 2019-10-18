Police release image of Hastings bus driver assault suspects

Police are seeking to identify these two males in connection with an attack on a bus driver.

The incident occurred in Fairlight Road, Hastings, at around 5.14pm on Monday, October 7.

The victim was hit several times, resulting in an ear injury, and the suspects were last seen running off towards Middle Road.

Police said both suspects were white and around 20 years of age.

According to police, the first wore a black hooded top, a puffer jacket with the hood up and light coloured jogging bottoms; the second wore a light coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the suspects pictured, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1042 of 07/10.