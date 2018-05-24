Police reissue appeal for wanted Hastings man

Police are continuing to search for a Hastings man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Taylor Clarke, 20, is suspected of breaching conditions imposed following his release from prison on March 29, and officers are keen to locate him.

He is also wanted on suspicion of being unlawfully at large.

Taylor is white, about 6’1”, of medium build with brown hair.

Police believe he is in the Hastings area, but he is also known to have links to the Rother and Eastbourne districts.

Detective Constable Karen Colbran said: “Taylor knows he is wanted as we have previously made contact with him, and he is not making matters any better for himself. Police are using new legislation to prosecute individuals who have been recalled to prison but who have failed to hand themselves in. Therefore he will now be prosecuted for being unlawfully at large and may face an additional sentence.

“We are continuing to appeal for Taylor to hand himself in, or for those who know where he may be to contact us. We’d also like to make it clear that anybody found with him who knows he is wanted could be committing an offence of harbouring and could be arrested.”

Anyone who sees Taylor or who has any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 483 of 25/04.