Police pursuit through Hastings town centre: Car smashes through bollard outside Debenhams

The suspect, driving a VW Golf car, was filmed on a mobile phone smashing through a bollard on Harold Place in the early hours of the morning.

They then sped through the pedestrianised area outside the empty Debenhams building, where a handful of people were walking.

The car then sped off up Cambridge Road, pursued by an unmarked police vehicle.

Police pursuit through Hastings town centre

Police later found the suspect’s car abandoned in Falaise Road, Hastings.

“The driver made off from the scene and despite an area search, was not traced,” said a spokesperson for Sussex Police. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, 28 October.