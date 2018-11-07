Police pursuit through East Sussex ends with two men arrested

Police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Seaford have arrested two men after a deliberate collision on the A259 in Bexhill.

Sussex Police received a report of a white BMW 4 series being stolen from Claremont Road at around 1pm today (Wednesday, November 7).

Officers located the vehicle in Eastbourne, in convoy with a black Fiat Punto, and a pursuit ensued.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Both vehicles were brought to a stop at a petrol station in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, by one police car using tactical contact.

“The BMW driver was arrested at the scene and the Fiat driver decamped but was detained and arrested nearby with the help of local response officers and a dog unit.

“Both men have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and there are no suspects outstanding.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

