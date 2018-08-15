Police pursue vehicle through St Leonards and Hastings

Four people have been arrested after decamping from a car that was being pursued by police in Hastings, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the occupants of the green Peugeot 106 were suspected of a bilking offence and were spotted at Glyne Gap around 10.45am on Wednesday (August 15).

The vehicle was pursued through St Leonards and Hastings before being brought to halt by a stop stick in Silverhill about 11.25am, police said.

A police spokesman said: “Three men and a woman ran from the car, but all were located and arrested within 20 minutes.

“All four have been taken into custody.”

Battle Road, close to the Asda supermarket, was reportedly blocked southbound and bus services were affected and diverted via Ashbrook Road and Old Harrow Road.