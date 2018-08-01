Police offer reward for wanted teenager believed to be in Hastings

Police are offering a £500 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a 16-year-old.

Joseph Charlotte, from Carlisle in Cumbira, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Cumbria and a criminal damage offence in Hastings that took place in March this year, police said.

Joseph, posted as missing by Cumbria Constabulary since February 21, is known to have friends and relatives in Hastings, a police spokesman said.

There have been several sightings of him in and around the town during the past fortnight, according to police.

He was described by police as being white, 5ft 4in, of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or who may have information about him and his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 322 of 28/06.