Police offer £500 reward to find wanted St Leonards man

Police seeking a wanted man from St Leonards are now offering a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Taylor Stephen Clarke, 20, unemployed, of Battle Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence and also for the new offence of being unlawfully at large, police said.

He has been described by police as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build and with blue eyes and brown hair.

Clarke, who was originally jailed for handling and motoring offences, has links to the Hastings and Brighton areas, according to police.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland said: “We hope this reward will encourage someone to come forward with information. Anyone who helps Clarke to evade arrest in any way should be aware that they, too, risk arrest and may be prosecuted for harbouring and assisting an offender.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is has been asked to contact police online quoting serial 1358 of 03/05.