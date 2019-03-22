Police offer £500 reward to find Hastings wanted man

Police have offered a reward in a search for a Hastings man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Geoffrey Peacock, 30, from Hastings is being recalled to prison by the probation service for breaching the terms of his licence, police said.

He had been released prison on February 6 part way through a 26-month sentence for common assault imposed at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on November 8, according to police.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, with blue/green eyes and of medium build.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said; “Although Peacock comes from Hastings, and had been living there recently, he also has links to other areas in East Sussex including Winchelsea, Icklesham, Westfield, and Bexhill.

“We are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Peacock. If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us on 101 or 999, quoting serial 799 of 08/02.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

