Police name St Leonards man convicted of drug-driving

A St Leonards man has been convicted of driving under the influence of drugs on Christmas Day.

Alan Louange, 29, a carpet fitter, of Duke Street, St Leonards, was arrested in The Ridge West, St Leonards, on December 25, and charged with driving with 4.2mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, driving with no insurance and driving without a valid test certificate, police said.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 19, police said he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Louange was one of a total of 240 motorists arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

Of those, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

“If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following: a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.”

