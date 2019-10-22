Police name Hastings man charged after stabbing in Priory Meadow

Police investigating an incident at the Priory Meadow shopping centre have arrested and charged a suspect.

Nathan Stephen Prentice, 37, was charged after a 32-year-old local man was attacked on Saturday, October 12.

The bricklayer, of Nelson Road, Hastings, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Saturday, October 19, charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a flick knife.

No pleas were taken and Prentice was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 15.

On October 12, a police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Hastings.

“Officers responded to reports of a fight at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre around 11.45am on Saturday 12 October.

“A man was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with head wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening.”

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings prevention team, added: “This was an isolated incident involving a number of people possibly known to each other, and we have no information at this time to suggest there is a threat to the wider community.

“A knife has been recovered from the scene, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

