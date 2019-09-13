Police name Bexhill man charged with causing cyclist’s death

A man has been charged in connection with a crash which killed a cyclist near Bexhill.

Antoney Colley was cycling along the A2690 Combe Valley Way about 6.20am on Sunday, May 26, when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The 53-year-old night security officer, of Sewell Avenue, Bexhill, was sadly declared dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said Mathew Gardiner, 34, a construction worker, of Preston Road, Bexhill, was arrested in connection with the incident and answered police bail on Friday, September 13, when he was formally charged with the following offences: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was unfit to drive through drugs; and causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was under the influence of alcohol.

Gardiner has been released on conditional bail to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

In the meantime, Sussex Roads Policing Unit officers will continue to support the victim’s family, according to police.

