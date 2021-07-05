Police investigating ‘deliberate fire’ at St Leonards tower block

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Court, Stonehouse Drive, at around 7pm on Sunday (July 4) following reports of a mattress alight on the 13th floor.

The fire, which police believe was started deliberately, was quickly extinguished.

No major damage was caused and no one was harmed, according to police, however the matter is being taken very seriously owing to the danger the fire would have presented inside a tower block had it not been so quickly contained.

Kennedy Court SUS-200814-135451001

A police spokesman said: “Detectives from Hastings CID are investigating, and working with colleagues from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to raise awareness of fire safety within the area.

“They continue to urge residents living in flats to familiarise themselves with the building’s fire plans and exit routes, and to ensure smoke alarms are in full working order.

“Anyone who witnessed the fire, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1213 of 04/07.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”