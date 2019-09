Police are investigating a break-in at a pub in Hastings in which a large quantity of cash was stolen.

Police said Crowleys Bar, in Havelock Road, Hastings, was broken into overnight between Sunday, September 15, and Monday, September 16.

An intruder is believed to have gained access through the cellar to steal a quantity of cash and charity tins, according to police.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 657 of 16/09.