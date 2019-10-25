Police investigating break-in at Hastings construction site

Police are investigating after tools worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a secured site in Hastings.

Police said the break-in happened at a construction site opposite Hastings Country Park Visitor Centre in Lower Coastguard Lane, Fairlight.

Sometime between 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, and 7.55am on Thursday, October 24, forced entry was gained to the secured site and a storage unit, and dozens of tools worth thousands of pounds were stolen.

A van parked on site had been moved in order to access the unit, and extensive damage was caused to it, police said.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 293 of 24/10.

Huff and Puff Construction, whose van was broken into, said: “Thursday morning (24th October) we arrived at work at Hastings Country Park to find our van trashed, site storage broken into and our tools stolen.

“If anyone in the area heard or saw anything, and if you see any suspicious looking Makita (blue) or DeWalt (black/yellow) cordless power tools or batteries being sold, some of which are paint marked HP (blue H, yellow P) please let me know.

“To the people who did this – our project here involves micro companies and individuals who work incredibly hard to make a living, like so many people do, and I hope you will one day realise that thieving from such folk is a really shameful thing to do. If you’d like to give our stuff back please get in touch.”