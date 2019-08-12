Police investigating attempted break-in at Hastings garage

Police are appealing for information about an attempted break-in in Hastings.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the owner of a residential garage in Wilmington Road reported to police that he saw four youths walk up to the front of his garage and try the door handle several times. This happened at around 8.45am on Monday, August 5.

Police

When officers arrived, the four suspects had left and could not be found despite a search of the area, according to Sussex Police.

Anyone who knows who the youths are or who has any information about the incident should report online or ring 101 quoting 324 of 05/08.

READ MORE:

• Arrest made after men fall ill from suspected contaminated drug in Hastings

• Suspected illegal immigrants spotted arriving on beach in Fairlight

• Police find and arrest wanted Hastings man