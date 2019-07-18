Police investigating assault and robbery at St Leonards station

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a robbery and assault at St Leonards Warrior Square railway station.

BTP officers released the two images today (Thursday, July 18) as part of their investigation into the incident, which happened around 6.30pm on March 2.

British Transport Police have released two CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a robbery and assault at St Leonards Warrior Square station. SUS-190718-144207001

A BTP statement said the victim was approached by a group of individuals who began to verbally abuse him. He was then assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate. If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 466 of 02/03/2019.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

BTP said following a number of initial enquiries into this incident, two teenage girls, aged 17 and 15 and both from St Leonards, were each reported for robbery offences.