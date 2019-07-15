Police investigating alleged £4 million betting investment fraud

An investigation is taking place into an alleged betting investment fraud involving the loss of nearly £4 million.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2009 and 2012, and involve victims from across the world.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “An investigation is taking place into an alleged betting investment fraud between 2009 and 2012, involving the loss of nearly £4 million for alleged number of victims across the UK and abroad.

“Two men, one aged 62 from West Sussex, and a man aged 50 from East Sussex, have been interviewed on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft.

“We are in consultation with the CPS and enquiries continue.”

READ MORE:

• Young woman sexually assaulted in Hastings

• Hastings rapist who subjected woman to ‘horrendous ordeal’ on West Hill is jailed

• Hastings attempted murder: arrested woman released on police bail