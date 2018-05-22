Police investigate burglaries in Hastings and St Leonards

Seven people have been arrested or charged across East Sussex in connection with burglaries.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a flat in Warrior Square in St Leonards on April 23.

A number of distinctive musical items were stolen including guitars and amps.

On May 2, a call was received from a music shop in St Leonards who suspected some items which were being offered to him were stolen after hearing about the burglary.

A search was carried at a property in Magdalen Road and two people were arrested – a 37-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from St Leonards. The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and handling stolen goods.

They have both been bailed until May 29 while investigations continue.

Two people have also been charged in connection with a burglary in Hastings.

William Banks-Nash, 39, and Emma Sabine, 33, both of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, were charged with burglary in Stonefield Road, Hastings on May 1.

They both appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 3 and pleaded guilty. They will be sentenced on May 31.

Another St Leonards man has been charged in connection with three burglaries in Hastings.

Alan Richardson, 45, of London Road, St Leonards was charged with two burglaries in Amherst Road on May 16 and 18 and a further attempted burglary in the same road on May 18.

He was charged and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 21.

A man has been sent back to prison after being charged with three burglaries in Polegate.

Vernon Baker, 40, of Appledore Close, Eastbourne has been recalled to prison after being charged with a burglary in Wilmington and Polegate on May 1 and another in Polegate on May 2.

Abigail Cullen, 36, a furniture maker of Snowdon Close in Eastbourne has also been charged in connection with a burglary in Wilmington on May 1. She will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 30.

The force launched Operation Magpie, the summer burglary crime prevention and awareness campaign, this month.

During this week (May 20 to May 27) there will be operational activity where our Prevention Enforcement Teams from across the county will concentrate their efforts on searching for people who are wanted on warrant and for those who are named as suspects.

Sussex Police will also be sharing, on its social media, stories from real people who have experienced burglary together with the consequences. Their stories reflect the emotional impact which this crime has on individuals, their families and the convictions given to those responsible.

To help protect yourself this summer, whether you are home or planning a trip away, crime prevention advice is available at https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/.

Register your belongings on the Immobilise national property register. It’s free and takes just a few minutes and if your valuables are stolen it will allow you to tell the police, your insurer and secondhand traders to assist in recovering your property and catch the thief.