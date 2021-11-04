Police investigate after two girls approached by man in van and offered sweets

It happened between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Monday (November 1) in Chain Lane. The two girls were playing outside when a man wearing a bright orange jacket and driving a white van approached them and offered them sweets.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The girls sensibly refused and were able to safely return home.”

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concern incidents like this can cause and we would like to reassure people that we are aware and looking into the matter.

Police are investigating incident in Battle

“We will be running dedicated patrols in the area and encourage anyone with any information or concerns to get in touch with us.”