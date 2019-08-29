Police hunt for wanted man with links to Hastings

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man in connection to a burglary and an assault on two police officers.

Keiron Dodge, from Redhill, is described as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair.

The 25 year old is thought to have links to east Surrey, Hastings, Margate as well as the East and South East of London, including Hackney, Deptford and Newham.

The burglary happened at around 8pm on Wednesday (March 6) at a property on Benhams Drive where jewellery, a laptop and a car were stolen, according to Surrey Police.

The police spokesman said the stolen car was driven off by Dodge and another passenger. It was then spotted around 40 minutes later, waiting at a red light on a junction on the M25.

After a short pursuit, officers arrested the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Hackney, on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class B substance. She has since been released under investigation.

The spokesman said the driver of the car, Dodge, assaulted two police officers and then fled the scene. Both officers’ injuries were not serious.

The Surrey Police spokesman said: “If you know where Keiron is, or have information which could help us locate him, please contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190024149.

“You can also give information, 100 per cent anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”