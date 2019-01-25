Police hunt for driver after hit-and-run collision in St Leonards

Police wish to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop after a collision in St Leonards.

Sussex Police say a white Volkswagen Polo car failed to stop after a collision on Queensway at 5.19pm on Thursday (January 17).

No one was injured, police say, but the Polo, travelling south, struck a white Ford Edge, driven by a 61-year-old woman from Bexhill, travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision occurred at the site of a new roundabout currently under construction on Queensway.

Subsequent checks suggest the Polo was being driven on incorrect number plates, according to police.

Roads policing officer PC Richard Trundle, investigating, said: “Any information about the incident, the identity of the Polo driver or the vehicle and their present location would be welcome.”

Details can be provided online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 838 of 17/01.

