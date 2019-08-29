Police force welcomes reopening of modernised Hastings Custody Centre

Hastings Custody Centre reopened today (Thursday), fully modernised and fit for the future.

The centre becomes operational again on Monday (September 2) having undergone significant refurbishment since it was temporarily closed in October 2017.

The improvements, designed to enhance safety, bring it up to current Home Office standards and include a new air handling system, state-of-the-art CCTV, disabled facilities, calming décor, as well as essential works to meet current fire regulations.

On Thursday (August 29) the custody centre was officially reopened by Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who supported investment in the centre. She was accompanied by Hastings and Rother district commander Chief Inspector Sarah Godley and local stakeholders.

Katy Bourne said: “With my responsibility for the police estate, I’ve followed the refurbishment works closely and my Independent Custody Visiting Scheme manager has been instrumental in ensuring that the centre now meets exacting Home Office standards.

“I’m delighted that after an extensive programme of work to improve safety for staff and detainees alike, Hastings custody centre will now be re-opening.”

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: “By modernising Hastings Custody Centre we are making the best use of our resources to provide a better, more efficient service.

“The modernised and well-equipped custody centre provides a safe environment for our officers and staff, detainees and visitors.”

The custody centre was last refurbished 20 years ago when Hastings and Rother district commander Chief Inspector Sarah Godley was then a new police constable.

She said: “I’m delighted to be here for the reopening of the centre, which will enable us to be more effective in keeping people safe and responding to harm.

“For people with complex needs, including mental health and addiction issues, the custody centre is a gateway for further assistance from different support services.

“This centre is state-of-the-art in both technology and our better understanding of how best to support people who come to centres with a variety of vulnerabilities.

“The custody desk has more depth rather than height so that it still provides protection without the intimidation of officers looking from above. There’s a more spacious search area, and facilities are designed with safety in mind.”

Independent custody visitor scheme manager Sarah Friend and David Lewis, estates and strategic project manager, have worked closely together to optimise safety and support to officers, staff and detainees.

This has led to Hastings being the first custody centre to have its cells painted green, a recommendation by other forces, to provide a calming environment for those with anxiety issues. Other centres will now follow suit.

A Sussex Police spokesman said during the refurbishment detainees were taken to the custody centre at Eastbourne and, although this did not impact on the arrest of detainees in Hastings and Rother, the reopening of the Hastings centre will allow a more efficient service and will be welcomed by all.