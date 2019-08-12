Police find and arrest wanted Hastings man

A Hastings man wanted by police has been found and arrested.

Police said in the early hours of Monday morning (August 12), officers found and arrested Robert William Mansfield, of Milward Road, Hastings.

A police spokesman said he currently remains in police custody for questioning.

Police issued a public appeal for help to find the 28-year-old man on Friday, August 9.

