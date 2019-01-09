Police double reward in search for wanted Hastings man

Police in Hastings have doubled their reward in the search for a wanted man.

Officers are looking for 27-year-old Kane Watson who they want to interview about allegations of several assaults, and of controlling and coercive behaviour, against a woman known to him, said a spokesman.

Police said he could be in Hastings or Bexhill.

They have now offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Watson is described as white, 6’ and of slim build, with short brown hair, and hazel coloured eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should email quoting serial 528 of 14/10. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In November 2018, Sussex Police offered a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Related stories:

Police offer reward in search for Hastings man