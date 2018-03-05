Police double cash reward for help finding wanted St Leonards man

A reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted St Leonards man has been doubled to £1,000.

Set at £500 early last month (February), the reward has been increased in a determined effort to trace Kesley Searle.

The 24-year-old is wanted for breaching a community order imposed by Hastings magistrates in November after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police say it is believed that he may still be in the Hastings area. He is white, 5’ 9”, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report details online or call 101 quoting serial 289 of 26/01.