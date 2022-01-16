Police dog search followed car chase on A27 in East Sussex

Sussex Police said officers on patrol in Lewes Road, Brighton, became aware of a Vauxhall Zafira 'travelling at excess speed', at around 7pm on Saturday (January 15).

"Officers indicated for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to do so," a police spokesman said.

"A pursuit continued onto the A27 past Lewes and towards Drusillas Roundabout, where the vehicle came to a stop."

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit on the A27 in East Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended at the Drusillas roundabout. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-220116-130419001

Police said the driver 'decamped across fields' but was detained shortly afterwards by the Dog Unit.

A 29-year-old man from Battle was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop when required by police.

Police said the man has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

