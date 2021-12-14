Police crackdown on unsafe vans and lorries on A21 in East Sussex

Sussex Roads Policing Unit worked with partner agencies to stop vans, trucks and lorries on a 30mph section of the Vinehall Road at Johns Cross yesterday afternoon (December 13).

They checked a number of commercial vehicles, and found five had bald tyres, two had no MOT, two had no insurance, and one driver’s licence had expired. Among the other offences, they found two vehicles were overloaded and two had insecure loads. They also issued three PG9 roadworthiness prohibitions for the poor condition of the vehicle’s bodywork or mechanics.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit released pictures of some of the dangerous tyres they found - some had cuts exposing the inner ply and cords. They placed prohibitions on the offending vehicles not to move until the tyres were replaced roadside. “(We) always encourage drivers to do a walk round check before setting off. Most of the tyres today would have been spotted on a walk round check,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

