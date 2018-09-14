Police called to reports of stabbing in St Leonards

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in a car park in St Leonards.

Police said they attended an area close to Friston House, in Warrior Square, St Leonards, shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday (September 12).

The victim was located in the area, according to police, and first aid was administered by police and paramedics, but he refused further treatment.

A police spokesman added: “He also refused to disclose how he received his injuries – to his chest and hand – and did not wish to cooperate any further with police.”

Read more:

St Leonards bus stop to be closed for a week

Magistrates Court results

Hastings and Rother police chief was ‘fantastically professional’