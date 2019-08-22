Police called to reports of a fight in Hastings arrest one man

Police called to reports of a fight in Hastings town centre arrested one man at the scene.

Officers attended Robertson Street at about 3.15am on August 8 but a spokesman for the force said there were no reported offences.

However, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after his partner reported that he had assaulted her at the scene.

The Sussex Police spokesman said after being questioned, the man was released without charge.

