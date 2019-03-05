Police called to domestic incident in St Leonards

A man has been arrested after police were called to a domestic incident in St Leonards.
A police spokesman said officers were called to Battle Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, at 6.23pm on Thursday (February 28).
Police said they were responding to reports of a domestic incident.
A police spokesman added: “A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – other.
“He was released under investigation.”
