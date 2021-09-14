Police arrest man after knives and firearms seized in Bexhill

Several police vans, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), known as the bomb squad, attended the scene in London Road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic matter, police carried out a Section 18 search of a premises in London Road, Bexhill, on Thursday, September 9.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assisted with the search and a cordon was set up as a precaution.

Police in London Road, Bexhill SUS-210909-123817001

“A number of items including knives and firearms were seized from the address and enquiries are ongoing.

“A 50-year-old man from Bexhill, arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate, has been released on conditional bail until October 1.”

Police in London Road, Bexhill SUS-210909-123828001