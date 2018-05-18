Police appeal for wanted Hastings teenager

Police have issued a wanted person appeal for a Hastings teenager.

Connor Mackay, 17, from Hastings, is suspected of committing offences in Brighton.

He is believed to be in either of these areas, police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build, with short fair hair and facial hair.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.