Police appeal for wanted Hastings man Nathan Thompson

Police have issued an appeal to speak to Hastings man Nathan Thompson.

A police spokesman said they want to speak to the 31-year-old in connection with an attempted assault and controlling and coercive behaviour on a woman in the town on Sunday (September 9).

Police said he is believed to be in the St Leonards area.

He was described as white, 5ft 10in, of muscular build, with brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 918 of 09/09. If you see him, police advised not not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately.

