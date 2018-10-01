Police appeal after man is stabbed in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in St Leonards on Saturday afternoon (September 29).

The incident took place below the rose garden in Warrior Square Gardens, in the middle of the afternoon, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

The victim, a 37-year-old local man, suffered wounds to his legs and was taken by ambulance to the trauma unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening and he was later allowed home.

Anyone able to assist detectives is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 788 of 29/09.

Alternatively they can visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.