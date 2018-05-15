Police appeal after man is seriously injured in Hastings crash

Police are trying to trace a driver who may have witnessed a serious collision in Hastings.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of a small, dark-coloured vehicle travelling around the town in the early hours of Friday, May 4.

Officers were called to The Bourne, Hastings, at 3.31am on May 4, after a car collided with an oncoming vehicle and three parked cars.

The driver of a Peugeot, a man in his 60s, suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the second car, a Mercedes E350, fled the scene but was later tracked down by officers and arrested in Hastings.

A 26-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation.

If you were the driver of the small dark coloured car or witnessed the collision please report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 121 of 04/05.