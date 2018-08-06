Police appeal after man is attacked in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked while walking in St Leonards.

The 54-year-old local man sustained facial injuries after he was punched and kicked at the junction of Southwater Road and Hatherley Road at about 7.25pm on Thursday, July 19.

Police say the victim was also left particularly shaken following the ordeal. Officers believe the two men are known to each other.

It is understood some members of the public may have witnessed the incident and assisted the victim, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who has any information.

Following enquiries, police arrested a 44-year-old man from St Leonards on suspicion of assault, and he has been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1248 of 19/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.